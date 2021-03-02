TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission to reflect on whether they have the capacity to comprehensively investigate old issues like privatisation. In response to a press query, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe said it was gratifying that the Commission had given a comprehensive update on their work, further urging the Commission to swiftly change the negative public perception about their capacity. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is pleased that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has given a comprehensive update on their work for the last three years, with a...
Menu