LUSAKA Province PF chairman Paul Moonga says the opposition is trying to bribe Judges to disqualify President Edgar Lungu from standing in the August election. And Moonga has wondered why people keep saying things are expensive in Zambia when various commodities are finishing from shelves. At a press briefing, Friday, Moonga said by October last year, the opposition constituted a team of lawyers to be on standby, waiting to petition President Lungu’s eligibility once he files his nomination. “Unfortunately for our colleagues, they have spent five years with no manifesto...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.