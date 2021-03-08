Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya addresses journalists during a press briefing at her office in Lusaka on August 13, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya says there is a disproportionate and inadequate representation of women in national and global COVID-19 policy spaces despite them making up the majority of front-line workers. During the virtual International Women’s Day celebration organised by Women Focus Canada Inc, Saturday, Siliya appealed to national governments to focus on addressing domestic violence, unpaid care duties, unemployment and poverty in order to achieve an equal future in a COVID-19 world. The 2021 International Women’s Day is being commemorated under the theme: “Women in leadership:...