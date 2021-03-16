Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says by commenting on Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa’s remarks, he will be promoting “street law”. And Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says Sangwa is “day dreaming” by insinuating that President Edgar Lungu was illegally sworn-in. When asked to comment on Sangwa’s remarks that President Lungu was illegally sworn in because the ConCourt did not declare him validly elected following the election petition and that he was not sworn in by the Chief Justice or Deputy Chief Justice as prescribed by the Constitution, Lubinda said...