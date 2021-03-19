UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the Constitutional Court ruling on what constitutes a grade 12 certificate will affect the opposition party much more than it did in 2016. Addressing the press in Livingstone, Wednesday, Mweetwa said that the major effect would be felt at councillor level in rural areas, as prospective candidates with the requisite academic qualifications were scarce. He, however, said suitable candidates would be found. “…We also want to comment on the issue of the Constitutional Court ruling about the grade 12 certificate, what amounts to grade...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.