PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has travelled to Tanzania to attend the State funeral of late Tanzanian President Dr John Magufuli.

President Lungu flew into that country’s capital, Dodoma, Monday morning, and was part of the delegates at Jamhuri Stadium.

In a statement by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu stated that the late Dr Magufuli would be vividly imprinted in the hearts and minds of Tanzanians.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt sympathies from the people and government of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed my own behalf. On our part as Zambia, our strong bonds of friendship are cemented through, amongst others, our historical bilateral projects of TAZARA and TAZAMA pipeline. As such, when my brother hosted me to a successful State visit in November, 2016, we reaffirmed our commitment to transform these projects for improved trade, not only between our two countries, but for the SADC region,” said President Lungu.

President Magufuli will be laid to rest in his hometown of Chato in Geita region, north-western Tanzania on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The Head of State is expected back home later today.