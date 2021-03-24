UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema speaks when he appeared on a radio program at Mphangwe radio in Katete district in Eastern Province on January 29, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says his party will not abandon former vice-president Dr Guy Scott despite his health challenges, adding that people like him need to be cherished because they never stole. And Hichilema says he will not comment on Kambwili and his party issues adding that the greater part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has agreed to a unified approach towards the August elections. Meanwhile, Hichilema has urged President Edgar Lungu not to sign the Cyber Security and Cybercrimes Bill into law because it is draconian and oppressive...