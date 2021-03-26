FORMER finance minister Ng’andu Magande says even at the time when people told him there was no food in the house, he had a car. Meanwhile, Mazabuka UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo says President Edgar Lungu has exposed his lack of understanding of the economy. On Wednesday, President Lungu launched the Munali flyover bridge where he said construction of overpasses was necessitated by the increase in the number of cars which indicated that there was money in the economy and that people were living well. But commenting on this...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.