A 37-year-old Zambian truck driver has sustained life threatening wounds after being shot at by unidentified people at Beit bridge border in South Africa. According to a statement issued by first secretary for press at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali, Wednesday, Stephen Nansowa was attacked and shot at by suspected criminals while in his truck was waiting to be cleared by customs at the border. Nyawali stated that Nansowa sustained head injuries and was rushed to a hospital within Limpopo Province where he is receiving medical...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.