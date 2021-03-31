UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya is living in a utopia where corruption is non-existent because she is surrounded by opulent wealth. He was reacting to the Petauke Central PF member of parliament’s remarks where she urged Zambians to avoid dampening the entrepreneurial spirits of parliamentarians with corruption allegations as most came from a business background. In an interview, Mucheleka, however, said that Siliya was living in a utopia where corruption to her was non-existent because she was surrounded by opulent wealth....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.