Forum for Democracy and Development leader Edith Nawakwi speaks during the burning issue radio program on 5FM in Lusaka on January 4, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FDD president Edith Nawakwi has expressed displeasure at the recent Constitutional Court judgement on the need for public office aspirants to possess grade 12 certificates or equivalents, saying some judgements make her wonder whether the courts are operating on the moon. And Nawakwi says those who call her a surrogate of the PF are just bitter because she has refused to support them. Speaking on Diamond TV’s “Diamond Live Monday Menu” programme, Nawakwi expressed frustration at the ConCourt ruling on the Grade 12 certificate, saying the judgement required further interpretation...