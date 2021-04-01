NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has finally announced that he will work with the Patriotic Front and President Edgar Lungu “in uplifting the welfare of the Zambian people”. Kambwili said this when he attended the burial of late PF loyalist Chabu Kibombwe in Kitwe yesterday, where he was flanked by PF secretary general Davies Mwila, deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri, Lusaka Provincial chairman Kennedy Kamba and Kebby Mbewe. And Kambwili told journalists in Kitwe that he has taken the forgiveness by the Head of State with much appreciation...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.