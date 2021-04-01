POLICE in Ndola have arrested four notorious Lusaka criminals, among them a 28-year-old woman, robbing a businessman out of over K130,000 at gun point. Copperbelt commissioner of police Elias Chushi confirmed this in a statement, saying the aggravated robbery took place around 13:00 hours on Tuesday in the industrial area in Masala. Chushi said Francis Kunda, 34, of Shinde Street Town Centre in Ndola reported that while driving a Toyota Hilux black in colour, registration number BAA 2877, he was attacked by the four criminals who were armed with a...
