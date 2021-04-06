NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says it’s utopia to think that opposition political parties in the country will come together for a common cause because people form political parties for various reasons. Speaking when she featured on Capital FMs the Big Issue program, Kateka said that making alliances on the basis of removing the PF won’t work which is why cracks are being seen in some alliances. “The moment you start to make alliances that are not based on a common goal, and if you think that the common...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.