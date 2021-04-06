ALL People’s Congress Party Nason Msoni says he is anxious for the dissolution of Parliament to finally see the incompetent pair of President Edgar Lungu and Vice-president Inonge Wina go separate ways. And Msoni says Zambia now feels like a country under liquidation. In an interview, Msoni said Zambia, with President Lungu in office, is like playing a serious international football match but without a goalkeeper manning the goal post on the Zambian side. He said the Lungu presidency is arguably the most disastrous presidency in living memory. “The combination...
Menu