ALL People’s Congress Party Nason Msoni says he is anxious for the dissolution of Parliament to finally see the incompetent pair of President Edgar Lungu and Vice-president Inonge Wina go separate ways. And Msoni says Zambia now feels like a country under liquidation. In an interview, Msoni said Zambia, with President Lungu in office, is like playing a serious international football match but without a goalkeeper manning the goal post on the Zambian side. He said the Lungu presidency is arguably the most disastrous presidency in living memory. “The combination...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.