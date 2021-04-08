CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has been suspended from parliament for a period of 30 days effective today. Rendering a ruling on a point of order raised by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo against Mweetwa who wanted to find know if he was in order to cast aspersions on the honourable Mr Speaker Dr Patrick Matibini that when he discharged his functions, such as appointing a Select Committee, he does it with certain predetermined positions to manipulate the operations of such Committees. “Mr C Mweetwa, the House...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.