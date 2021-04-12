VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged political parties and other stakeholders to exhaust local channels for the settlement of election disputes before engaging regional or international bodies. And Vice-President Wina says government is not pleased to see its people suffering or experiencing the rise in the cost of living, adding that it’s doing everything possible to ensure that citizens’ livelihoods are improved. She was speaking in Parliament, Friday, during the Vice-President’s question time. Chama South PF member of parliament Davison Mung’andu asked whether government was aware that the UPND leader, Hakainde...



