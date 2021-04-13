Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini addresses Members of Parliament during Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARLIAMENT has launched the first edition of the Parliamentary Publication on Members of the Legislative Council and Members of Parliament, 1924 to 2021. Speaking during the launch, Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Patrick Matibini said the document contained information of members of Legislative Council who served from 1924 to 1964 and MPs who had served the National Assembly of Zambia from 1964 to date. “I am very pleased to address you this morning as we celebrate the launch of the first edition of this historic publication entitled: ‘Members of...