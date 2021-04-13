PF Lusaka Province chairman Kennedy Kamba says the PF will not allow Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s ‘rantings’ to derail the government from taking development to the people. On Friday, KBF said during a press briefing that he had opted not to lodge his application to stand as President of the party because the process was undemocratic. But in an interview, Kamba said the party would take KBF on if he continued to derail the President. “He (Fube) is going to turn himself into a comedian because he said he...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.