CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa has questioned why the Patriotic Front would claim that they have delivered development to the people when the country’s debt position has grown to $12 billion. And Sangwa says politicians who are dishing out money to voters are ‘ignorant’ and do not understand the dynamics of politics. Meanwhile, Sangwa says it is irresponsible for President Edgar Lungu to say he will win this year’s election by 500,000 votes. Speaking on Radio Phoenix “Let the People talk” programme, Tuesday, Sangwa said no sensible person would say things...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.