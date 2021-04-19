NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili yesterday made an awkward speech gaffe when he thanked delegates of his party for electing him “president of the Patriotic Front” And Kambwili went unopposed as the party’s 2021 candidate at the convention in absentia. Kambwili, who did not attend the opening of the convention, was elected alongside 50 other members who applied to be part of the national governing council and have all gone through seamlessly. The congress did however, resolve to vest in the president, powers to appoint the vice-president and other positions from...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.