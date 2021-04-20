Former Labour Minister Peter Machungwa (l) and Former High Commissioner to South Africa Leslie Mbula at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the funeral service of Peter Chintala on February 15, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Home Affairs Minister Dr Peter Machungwa has appealed to the PF government to use the remaining time in office before the dissolution of Parliament to bring back sanity in the country. And Dr Machungwa says PF cadres feel they are above the law because the top leadership of the ruling party is not capable of taking any action against them. He was reacting to a recent incident where a civil servant was hounded out of her office at the Ministry of Works and Supply by named PF cadres on...