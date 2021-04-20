NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says the party will soon announce the political party it will partner with in the upcoming general elections. But Roan NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala says NDC is likely to crumble if the wrangles in the party continue. Speaking to journalists, Monday, Kambwili said the party was ready to partner with a political party that respected the need to improve people’s living standards. He further said the party would soon be announcing the political party they were going to partner with in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.