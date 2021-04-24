TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) executive director Maurice Nyambe says Katuba UPND member of parliament Aubrey Kapalasa’s revelations that he was gifted a car by PF which was later grabbed after he refused to support Bill 10 is a clear case of corruption which must be investigated. And Nyambe has advised the electorate to reject all forms of empowerment and donations from the PF and other politicians in the period running up to the polls, as it is electoral malpractice. In an interview, Thursday, Nyambe demanded a full probe by authorities...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.