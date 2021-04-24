Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo (r) greets Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko as Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa © looks on at the Commemoration of International Women’s Day at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on March 8, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FREE Press Initiative (FPI) has called on the women’s movement in the country to do more in terms of sensitising women on matters of participation in leadership. Speaking during a media breakfast organised by the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC), Wednesday, FPI representative Brighton Phiri further advised that focus should also shift to religious institutions among others, as they played a key role in the overall participation of women in leadership. “The women’s movement should up their game in terms of sensitising the women and I think we have...