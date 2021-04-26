Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga addresses delegates at the induction of the national adjudication committee on SADC media awards at government complex in Lusaka on March 31, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says government remains resolute in its support and promotion of media freedoms in the country. And Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of operations Charity Katanga has urged the media to report truthfully and to balance in their news reporting. Meanwhile, Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Chairperson Mabel Mung’omba has called on the media not to be used as conduits for hate speech and other tribally inclined statements. The trio were speaking at a stakeholder breakfast meeting organised by IBA and...