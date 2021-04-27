FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says government does not appoint party cadres as board members of parastatals bodies. The Finance Minister was debating the Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Bodies on the Report of the Auditor General on the accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other Statutory Institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, on Friday. Dr Ng’andu said the assertion that government was appointing cadres as board members in parastatal bodies was not true, adding that the selection of board members was strictly professional. He further...



