Auditor General Dick Sichembe at Parliament building when Ministry of Health appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AUDITOR General Dr Dick Chellah Sichembe says mismanagement of public resources leads to poverty and lack of development. Speaking in Kasama during a meeting with heads of institutions and departments for Northern Province, Wednesday, Dr Sichembe said stewards of public resources should resist any temptation to mismanage public resources. “I am happy to be here today in Northern Province Kasama in particular to discuss with you matters of national importance that relate to prudent management of public resources and also officially launch the simplified report of the Auditor General on...