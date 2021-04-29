HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo yesterday had a tough time in Parliament justifying the prolonged detention of Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Javern Simooloka and Vincent Lilanda, all of whom had been accused of being involved in the abduction of the Hatembos Responding to a question asked by Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu who asked why the Zambia Police Service detained the four individuals for over 30 days before taking them to court, and whether any action would be taken against any officers for failure to take the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.