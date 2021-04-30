UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says remarks by President Edgar Lungu that Zambians should only expect “more money in their pockets” when they work hard, is a mockery of the people. And Hichilema says the only things that President Lungu has succeeded to deliver are hunger, poverty and high commodity prices. Speaking recently when he officiated at the commissioning of Bishop John Osmer’s house of the Anglican Diocese in Chipata, Eastern Province, President Lungu said Zambians should only expect more money in their pockets when they worked hard. “I was telling...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.