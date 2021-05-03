PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Chishimba Kambwili’s return to the ruling party will make it easier for them to eat together again. And Kambili said he had no choice but to run away from the opposition because of the things he found there. Addressing the media after Kambwili’s return, Saturday, at the Party’s secretariat, Mwila, who begun by narrating the parable of the prodigal son, said he had known Kambwili for a long time and that his return had freed him, as they could now eat together again. “Honourable...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.