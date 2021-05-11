MILENGE PF member of parliament Mwansa Mbulakulima says being left out of the adoption process does not mean he is not popular. On Sunday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila announced that the party had dropped Mbulakulima and replaced him with Milenge chairperson Chanda Macheke. But in a brief interview, Mbulakulima bragged that he would leave Parliament with a big and clean name. He added that he was proud of his record, and further thanked the people of Milenge for having voted for him during the three terms he had been...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.