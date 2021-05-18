MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama has disclosed that one case of the deadly COVID-19 Indian variant has been detected in Zambia. And Dr Malama says government has decided to ring-fence the remaining doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for use as the second dose for members who received the first dose as India is prioritising the production of the vaccine for its citizens. Speaking during the routine COVID-19 update, Tuesday, Dr Malama said the new Indian variant was detected in a person who travelled from India...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.