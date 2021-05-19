PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba has called on ZICTA and relevant authorities to take action against people who are mocking Professor Nkandu Luo’s fashion on social media. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Kamba said leadership was not a beauty contest that people should begin to compare physical appearances. He added that all women should be respected as they were mothers. “As a party we are very disappointed with some excited petty opposition leaders and their cadres who have taken to social media to mock our mother in what is tantamount...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.