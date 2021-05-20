UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema speaks to his secretary general Batuka Imenda during the launch of the party Manifesto at Falls Way in Lusaka on April 9, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says the party is still strategising on the methods they will use to conduct campaigns ahead of the August general elections in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Imenda has challenged the Zambia Police Service to act professionally by ensuring that whoever is found wanting is brought to book regardless of their political affiliation. In an interview, Monday, Imenda said the party would soon unveil the plans on how they would conduct their meetings in due consideration of the COVID-19 health guidelines. “We haven’t taken...