UPND running mate Mutale Nalumango during the filing in of the presidential paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s running mate Mutale Nalumango says the 2021 general election will be a silent revolution to remove the PF from government. And Nalumango says the party will not let its alliance partners down. In an interview, Nalumango said the 2021 elections would be an example of a silent revolution that would remove the PF from power. “This is not 2011, this is 2021, we have declared a silent revolution because people will not go out in the streets to shout. This is a personal resolution, no one...