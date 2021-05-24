Opposition alliance political party chairperson Charles Milupi at the joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says the discouraging of public rallies due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a desperate move by the PF to disadvantage the opposition. On Thursday, President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo said opposition leaders that would continue to hold public rallies despite the COVID-19 pandemic do not care about the health of citizens. But in an interview, Milupi said the PF were trying to disadvantage the opposition because they had already campaigned and interacted with electorates for the past five years while opposition parties...