A LONE naked attacker has hacked three members of the same family in Chingola South Township, leaving them with serious injuries. The lone attacker used an axe to inflict the injuries on the family. Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi who confirmed the incident said the attack occurred on May 31, 2021 around 03:00 hours. He explained that a man identified as Bright Chanda 33; his wife Beatrice Chanda, 30 and their two-year-old child were sleeping when the attacker stormed into their house whilst armed with an axe, without a...



