SOMEONE must pump some sense into Edgar Lungu’s head because this is no way of running a democracy, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has charged. And Hichilema says the opposition alliance is willing to sit down with President Edgar Lungu to discuss his exit strategy from the government. Meanwhile, Hichilema who will be contesting the presidential elections for the sixth time said he has not seen the kind of support and thunderous welcome he received on the Copperbelt before. Speaking in an interview after he was blocked from attending a church...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.