COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has challenged ZNBC to set up a debate for presidential candidates as a way of fair coverage following suspension of political rallies by ECZ. And Fr Chikoya has challenged presidential candidates to a ZNBC debate since campaign rallies have been suspended. In an interview, Friday, Fr Chikoya observed the need for every political leader to be given equal coverage in the run-up to this year’s general elections, adding that there was no need for politicians to campaign in Churches....
