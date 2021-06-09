FORMER Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says Zambians will not risk their lives for the sake of fulfilling the opposition’s ego of getting into State House. In an interview, Friday, Musukwa wondered why the UPND had insisted on holding rallies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the opposition were overrating themselves by thinking that Zambians were ready to die for them. “First and foremost, the opposition is overrating themselves to think that Zambians are ready to die for them. It’s not a matter of life and death but offering leadership to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.