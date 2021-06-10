BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says it is not fair to prevent opposition political rallies while the government is encouraging people to attend its event. Speaking to journalists at his residence, Tuesday afternoon, High Commissioner Woolley said there was need for all political parties to have equal access to carry out campaigns as well as access to state media. He added that instances where the opposition is prevented from having rallies while other citizens are encouraged to attend a government event would not lead to a fair election...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.