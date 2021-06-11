UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has told his party members to ignore “illegal instructions” and got out to campaign ahead of the August 12 general elections. And Hichilema has wondered why Presdident Lungu is dreading the idea of leaving Sate House “as if he was born there”. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Hichilema said the UPND Alliance was ready to dialogue and agree on how political parties would conduct campaigns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but would not allow a situation where the ruling party disadvantaged the opposition. “I want to assure all...



