PF member Chishimba Kambwili has rated the performance of the Patriotic Front since they took over government to be at 80 percent. Speaking when he featured on the PF interactive forum, Wednesday, Kambwili said the PF had transformed the country since they came into power, adding that if anyone was to throw a stone anywhere they wish, the possibility that it would land on a PF development project was 99.9 percent. “From the time that PF took government this country has been transformed. It can only be someone who does...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.