PF cadres nurse wounds after being beaten by UPND supporters in Mandevu as they attempted to disrupt HH's roadshow

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema yesterday brought Mandevu Constituency to standstill as he conducted a campaign road show. And UPND supporters mercilessly clobbered a group of PF supporters who attempted to disrupt the UPND campaign procession in the densely populated Chaisa township. Hichilema was accompanied by Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati, Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) president Ernest Mwansa, Movement for Change and Equality (MCE) leader Kaluba Simuyemba, Republican Progressive Party (RPP) leader Leslie Chikuse and National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Josephs Akafumba. The procession which started from...