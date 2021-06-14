PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged youths in the country to engage in fish farming, saying fishing is good when one is feeling tired, lonely or facing high anxiety. And President Lungu has warned that he will invoke provisions of the Constitution on elections if the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Zambia Police Service fail to curtail political violence in the country. Meanwhile, President Lungu said that if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed during campaigns, people will just go and vote on the 12th of August in order to stop...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.