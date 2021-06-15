Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga addresses delegates at the induction of the national adjudication committee on SADC media awards at government complex in Lusaka on March 31, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says government will only meet the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) on condition that association president Dr Brian Sampa is not part of the discussions. But Dr Sampa has charged that the PS was speaking out of ignorance, arguing that he is still the president of the association even after being fired and his license suspended. Speaking in an interview, Malupenga insisted that Dr Sampa was not expected to lead the delegation for the discussions as he was dismissed...