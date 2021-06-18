MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says boarding schools that have not been affected by COVID-19 have an opportunity to apply to relevant authorities to continue operating And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Affairs Dr Kennedy Malama says the country has recorded 3,394 new COVID-19 cases out of 16,002 tests conducted. Speaking during a media briefing, Thursday, Malupenga said boarding schools that had not been affected by COVID-19 and desired to remain open needed to apply to the Ministry of Health and Education for approval. “Dr...



