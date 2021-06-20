CHIEF Justice Ireen Mambilima has died. President Edgar Lungu announced the death of Justice Mambilima through Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti. In a statement, President Lungu said Justice Mambilima died today around 17:00 hours at a private hospital in Cairo, Egypt. “It is with deep regret and sorrow that His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia announces to the nation, the untimely passing of Hon. Mrs. Justice Ireen Mambilima Chief Justice of Zambia today, 20th June, 2021 at approximately 17:00hours, in a private hospital...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.