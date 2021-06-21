President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHOMA Central PF aspiring candidate Kenneth Moola says Southern Province now has an alternative to access development by voting for President Edgar Lungu in this year’s general elections. And Moola says the people of Choma Central no longer want former member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa because he has been focusing on politics instead of development. In an interview, Moola said Southern Province would record more development if they voted for the PF. “We are working so hard for the President to get more votes than he got in 2016 and...